Step Back in Time at Dino Day!

September 20, 2025

11:00 a.m.–4:00 p.m.

Museum of Texas Tech

Bring the whole family and join us for Dino Day 2025, an unforgettable journey into the prehistoric past! Explore the Museum’s remarkable collection of extinct animals, meet our expert paleontology and biology team, and enjoy fascinating talks by our curator of paleontology, Dr. Jeffrey Martz, on the incredible fossil record of Texas.

What’s in store:

Real Texas Fossils — See fossils, including dinosaurs, up close.

Hands-On Activities — Dig for dinosaur bones at our sand table and try your luck at the Triceratoss game.

Curator Talks — Two engaging presentations on Texas fossils at 1:00 p.m. and 3:00 p.m.

Planetarium Shows — Explore the cosmos with shows every 30 minutes.

Kids’ Adventure Workbook — Complete fun activities and turn it in for a bag of goodies!

Don’t miss this fun, educational, and interactive event perfect for dino lovers of all ages!

Admission is free, come & go as you please — Come make prehistoric memories with us at the Museum of Texas Tech University!