Reformer Pilates Certification – Fall 2025

We’re so excited to be offering a Reformer Pilates Certification course this fall in partnership with Balanced Body, one of the top certification brands in the industry!

Normally, pursuing certification after college can cost anywhere from $2,500–$5,000, but through this program, you’ll receive the same high-end training for only $675. (We can also arrange payment plans if needed.)

Through this program, you’ll earn:

Movement Principles Certification (via online courses, includes enough CEUs to renew your AFAA certification)

Pilates Essentials Certification (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates + fundamentals)

Reformer 1 & Reformer 2 Certifications

A bonus workshop for additional hands-on training

Mandatory Training Dates:

Pilates Essentials : Sept 20–21, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM

Reformer 1 : Sept 27–28, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

Reformer 2: Oct 18–19, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM

This is an incredible opportunity you won’t find anywhere else — a $2,099+ value at a fraction of the price, plus the chance to become a certified instructor while still in school.

If you want to be a Group Fitness Instructor, this is the training to take. Spots are limited, so secure yours soon!

For questions or payment plan options, email gabriella.perez@ttu.edu.