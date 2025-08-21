Reformer Pilates Certification – Fall 2025
We’re so excited to be offering a Reformer Pilates Certification course this fall in partnership with Balanced Body, one of the top certification brands in the industry!
Normally, pursuing certification after college can cost anywhere from $2,500–$5,000, but through this program, you’ll receive the same high-end training for only $675. (We can also arrange payment plans if needed.)
Through this program, you’ll earn:
Movement Principles Certification (via online courses, includes enough CEUs to renew your AFAA certification)
Pilates Essentials Certification (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates + fundamentals)
Reformer 1 & Reformer 2 Certifications
A bonus workshop for additional hands-on training
Mandatory Training Dates:
-
Pilates Essentials: Sept 20–21, 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
-
Reformer 1: Sept 27–28, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
-
Reformer 2: Oct 18–19, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
This is an incredible opportunity you won’t find anywhere else — a $2,099+ value at a fraction of the price, plus the chance to become a certified instructor while still in school.
If you want to be a Group Fitness Instructor, this is the training to take. Spots are limited, so secure yours soon!
For questions or payment plan options, email gabriella.perez@ttu.edu.