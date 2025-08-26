TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Assistant needed ONSITE at TTU DFW in Irving, TX!

Job Duties:

  • Reception duties and customer service
  • Managing the dfw@ttu.edu email inbox (responding, scheduling meetings)
  • Test check-in and proctoring
  • Furniture setup for classes and events
  • Supply/snack stocking and inventory (Hospitality Suite, Staff Closet, printers)
  • Cleaning desktops and vacuuming
  • Updating CRM system and building contact lists
  • Working with Microsoft Office products (Outlook, Word, Excel, PowerPoint)
  • Other duties as assigned

 

Qualifications:

  • Must be a currently enrolled TTU student
  • Availability for weekend shifts preferred
  • Strong communication and organizational skills
  • Proficiency in Microsoft Office Suite

 

Location & Business Hours:

  • TTU DFW Site – Irving, TX, 4201 SH 161, Irving, Texas 75038
  • Monday–Friday: 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
  • Saturday: 9:00 AM – 6:00 PM
  • Sunday: 7:30AM – 4:00 PM; generally, only open 1 Sunday per month

 

To Apply:

  • Please email your resume to dfw@ttu.edu with the subject line: Student Assistant Application – [Your Name].
  • Within the email, please list your schedule availability.

 

 
Posted:
8/26/2025

Originator:
Heather Anderson

Email:
Heather.Anderson@ttu.edu

Department:
TTU at DFW


