The Workforce Recruitment Program (WRP), coordinated by the U.S. Department of Labor, is a recruitment program that connects federal employers with college students, graduate students and recent graduates with disabilities who are eager to demonstrate their abilities in the workplace through internships or permanent jobs.

To apply, visit WRP.gov and select “Students Register Now!” to get started!

Who Can Apply?

Students and recent graduates can apply to WRP if they:

· have a disability and are eligible under the Schedule A hiring authority

· are a U.S. citizen or national (residents of American Samoa and Swains Island)

· are enrolled in an undergraduate or graduate degree program on a substantially full-time basis OR have graduated with a degree on or after April 1, 2023.

Applicants will need to upload a current resume, transcript and Schedule A letter at the time they apply.

New and returning WRP applicants must register and complete an application each year to continue to participate.

Registration and Application Deadline

Registration closes on Friday, October 10. You will need time to gather your resume, transcript, and Schedule A letter to complete your application, so please don’t delay!

For more information or questions about WRP, please Angie Haney at Angie.Haney@ttu.edu.