If you competed in high school UIL academics, we would like your help in running our invitational meets on: Nov. 1,2025, Dec. 6, 2025, Jan. 17, 2026, Feb. 14, 2026, Mar. 7, 2026, and the Regional Meet April 24-25. We need proctors, graders, and the tally room help. Our events are all on Saturdays. If you are interested, please contact Jack Barton at jack.barton@ttu.edu.