To better protect TechMail accounts and Texas Tech’s information resources, TechMail will now add helpful warning messages to emails which may be more risky. These can include messages from a sender you don’t normally interact with and messages which may be impersonating somebody else. These messages will appear at the top of the email, along with the standard message that may appear if an email is sent from outside TTU.

While this does not guarantee that the message is malicious, please exercise caution when interacting with any messages containing these warnings. If you are uncertain if the message is malicious, please contact IT Help Central for further assistance.

You may find additional information about these messages in askIT . For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

