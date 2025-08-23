FREE EVENT

Join the Museum at Texas Tech University Art Division for a special Saturday tour.

This tour offers an in-depth feature of glass artworks from the American Studio Glass Movement currently on display.

Learn about the Studio Glass Movement while exploring works in the Arnold Gallery.





This 30 minute experience highlights artists Harvey Littleton, Fritz Dreisbach, Kent Ipsen, and a new acquisition by Dale Chihuly.

Take the tour and explore the Museum freely afterwards!





Date: August 23, 2025

Time: 10:30 AM & 11:00AM

Location: Museum at Texas Tech University, 3301 4th St, Lubbock, TX 79415

ARNOLD GALLERY