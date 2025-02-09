In order to streamline the way technology project requests are reviewed, approved, and prioritized, TTU IT has implemented a new collaborative project management model that is in line with the State of Texas and OP 52.06 requirements and focuses on improved communication and greater transparency. This process will improve efficiency, increase accountability, and ensure alignment with institutional priorities. For more information on this collaborative project management model, please see the TTU Annex.

To submit your project request to the Portfolio Management Office (PMO), please go to askIT, which serves as the official intake system for all IT project requests.

Once the PMO receives your request, we will contact you within 5 - 7 business days to discuss your project needs and further develop your business case.

We are committed to partnering with the TTU community to ensure your project is a success. If you have questions, please don’t hesitate to reach out to the PMO at itpmo@ttu.edu.