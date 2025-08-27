TTU School of Music Balkan Ensemble is recruiting new members for Fall 2025! Open to all undergraduate and graduate TTU students, including singers, dancers, and all instrumentalists. TTU Balkan Ensemble plays music from Greece, Bulgaria, Macedonia, Albania, and Turkey, as well as the culturally-related countries Romania and Hungary. Contact Dr. Roger Landes (roger.landes@ttu.edu) for more information. https://www.depts.ttu.edu/music/programs/ensembles/vernacular-music/balkan.php Posted:

8/21/2025



Originator:

Roger Landes



Email:

roger.landes@ttu.edu



Department:

School of Music



Event Information

Time: 8:00 PM - 9:50 PM

Event Date: 8/27/2025



Location:

School of Music Room M010 (Choir Hall)



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

