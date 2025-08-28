Hey Grad Students!

You're invited to the Graduate Student Resource Fair happening this Thursday, August 28th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom (inside the SUB).

This is your chance to:

Connect with campus departments, student organizations, and community partners

Learn about resources and services to help you succeed at TTU

Pick up free info, goodies, and maybe even some swag

Cookies and refreshments will be served!

Whether you're brand new or just want to explore what’s available to you as a graduate student, we’d love to see you there.

No RSVP needed, just show up and bring a friend!

Wreck 'em,

The Graduate School Team