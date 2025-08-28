TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Graduate Student Resource Fair

Hey Grad Students!

You're invited to the Graduate Student Resource Fair happening this Thursday, August 28th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom (inside the SUB).

This is your chance to:

  • Connect with campus departments, student organizations, and community partners

  • Learn about resources and services to help you succeed at TTU

  • Pick up free info, goodies, and maybe even some swag

Cookies and refreshments will be served!

Whether you're brand new or just want to explore what’s available to you as a graduate student, we’d love to see you there.

No RSVP needed, just show up and bring a friend!

Wreck 'em,
The Graduate School Team
Posted:
8/27/2025

Originator:
Tommy Smith

Email:
tommy.c.smith@ttu.edu

Department:
Graduate School

Event Information
Time: 12:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Event Date: 8/28/2025

Location:
Red Raider Ballroom in the SUB

