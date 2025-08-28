Hey Grad Students!
You're invited to the Graduate Student Resource Fair happening this Thursday, August 28th from 12:00 PM to 3:00 PM in the Red Raider Ballroom (inside the SUB).
This is your chance to:
-
Connect with campus departments, student organizations, and community partners
-
Learn about resources and services to help you succeed at TTU
-
Pick up free info, goodies, and maybe even some swag
Cookies and refreshments will be served!
Whether you're brand new or just want to explore what’s available to you as a graduate student, we’d love to see you there.
No RSVP needed, just show up and bring a friend!
Wreck 'em,
The Graduate School Team