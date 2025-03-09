Looking to grow your professional network while making lifelong friendships? Delta Sigma Pi, Texas Tech’s premier co-ed professional business fraternity, invites you to join us for our next recruitment events!

* Info Session: Learn all about DSP and what we do.

*9/3 @6 PM | Room 212, Rawls College of Business

*Social (right after the info session!): Meet our brothers in a casual, fun setting.

* 9/3 @7 PM– 1 hour after info session | [Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe]

First 25 people get a FREE ICE CREAM

Why come?

* Build professional skills & connections

*Lifelong friendships

* Open to all business & Econ majors!

Follow us on @ttudeltasigmapi or email her47013@ttu.edu for details.

Don’t miss the chance to take your college experience to the next level!

Delta Sigma Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.