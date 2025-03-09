TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Join Delta Sigma Pi – Professional Business Fraternity at Texas Tech!

Looking to grow your professional network while making lifelong friendships? Delta Sigma Pi, Texas Tech’s premier co-ed professional business fraternity, invites you to join us for our next recruitment events!

* Info Session: Learn all about DSP and what we do.
*9/3 @6 PM | Room 212, Rawls College of Business

*Social (right after the info session!): Meet our brothers in a casual, fun setting.
* 9/3 @7 PM– 1 hour after info session | [Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe]

First 25 people get a FREE ICE CREAM

Why come?
* Build professional skills & connections
*Lifelong friendships
* Open to all business & Econ majors!

Follow us on @ttudeltasigmapi or email her47013@ttu.edu for details.

Don’t miss the chance to take your college experience to the next level!

Delta Sigma Pi is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
8/29/2025

Originator:
Jorge Herrera

Email:
her47013@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Event Date: 9/3/2025

Location:
Holly Hop Ice Cream Shoppe

