The Air1 Worship Now Tour, featuring Phil Wickham, Charity Gayle, Josh Baldwin, and Benjamin William Hastings, is coming to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 20.

For a limited time, enjoy 25% off tickets with our Labor Day Sale. Use code LABOR25 at checkout to unlock your savings.

This special promotion begins Thursday, August 28 at 8:00 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a powerful night of worship and music at a special holiday discount.

