TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Labor Day Sale – 25% Off Tickets to AIR1 WORSHIP NOW TOUR

The Air1 Worship Now Tour, featuring Phil Wickham, Charity Gayle, Josh Baldwin, and Benjamin William Hastings, is coming to United Supermarkets Arena on Saturday, September 20.

For a limited time, enjoy 25% off tickets with our Labor Day Sale. Use code LABOR25 at checkout to unlock your savings.

This special promotion begins Thursday, August 28 at 8:00 a.m. and runs through Tuesday, September 2 at 11:59 p.m. (local time).

Don’t miss this opportunity to experience a powerful night of worship and music at a special holiday discount.

Tickets available here: Click to Purchase
Posted:
8/28/2025

Originator:
Sophia Scholz

Email:
Sophia.Scholz@ttu.edu

Department:
United Supermarkets Arena

Event Information
Time: 7:00 PM - 11:00 PM
Event Date: 10/15/2025

Location:
United Supermarkets Arena

Categories