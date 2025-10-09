|
Ready to level up your content game? Join Intercultural Education & Engagement on Wednesday, September 11th from 6-7:30 PM for an epic night of creativity, collaboration, and all things content creation! Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting out, this event is your chance to connect, create, and shine. Don't miss out---let's make something amazing together!
|Posted:
8/28/2025
Originator:
Angel Nino
Email:
angnino@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 6:00 PM - 7:30 PM
Event Date: 9/10/2025
Location:
Student Enrichment Center
