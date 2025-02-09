TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
College of Education Hiring RA with PK-12 Experience
Educational Leadership is looking for a Research Assistant who can support the principal residency project. The program is looking for applicants who have some PK-12 school experience in the USA or abroad. Knowledge of schooling and experience in teaching is a plus. Research Assistant work will require the collection of project data, data communication and presentation, and conference proposal and manuscript writing collaborations. Additionally, the Research Assistant will be trained to use a rubric to rate submitted student videos as they conduct pre and post conferences while coaching teachers. 
Posted:
9/2/2025

Originator:
Samantha Lack

Email:
samantha.lack@ttu.edu

Department:
EDUC Graduate Office


Categories