Educational Leadership is looking for a Research Assistant who can support the principal residency project. The program is looking for applicants who have some PK-12 school experience in the USA or abroad. Knowledge of schooling and experience in teaching is a plus. Research Assistant work will require the collection of project data, data communication and presentation, and conference proposal and manuscript writing collaborations. Additionally, the Research Assistant will be trained to use a rubric to rate submitted student videos as they conduct pre and post conferences while coaching teachers.