TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
SAB EVENT – Wreck-it Raiders: Axe Throwing and Rage room
Need to blow off some steam? Unleash the inner beast with SAB at Raider’s Axe Gallery, located at Raider’s Axe Gallery & Entertainment 1408 Avene F, where there will be axe throwing and a rage room. FREE with Student ID.
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board 

Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu 

Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @texastechsab  

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.

Posted:
9/4/2025

Originator:
Jaden Gintilas

Email:
jgintila@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/11/2025

Location:
Raider's Axe Gallery & Entertainment 1408 Avene F

Categories