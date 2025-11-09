|
Need to blow off some steam? Unleash the inner beast with SAB at Raider’s Axe Gallery, located at Raider’s Axe Gallery & Entertainment 1408 Avene F, where there will be axe throwing and a rage room. FREE with Student ID.
This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board
Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @texastechsab
Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
|Posted:
9/4/2025
Originator:
Jaden Gintilas
Email:
jgintila@ttu.edu
Department:
N/A
Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Event Date: 9/11/2025
Location:
Raider's Axe Gallery & Entertainment 1408 Avene F
Categories