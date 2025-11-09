Need to blow off some steam? Unleash the inner beast with SAB at Raider’s Axe Gallery, located at Raider’s Axe Gallery & Entertainment 1408 Avene F, where there will be axe throwing and a rage room. FREE with Student ID . This event is brought to you by the Student Activities Board Student Activities | 806.742.4708 | www.sab.ttu.edu | sab@ttu.edu Follow us on Facebook & Instagram: @texastechsab Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/4/2025



Originator:

Jaden Gintilas



Email:

jgintila@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 5:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/11/2025



Location:

Raider's Axe Gallery & Entertainment 1408 Avene F



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

