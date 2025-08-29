TTU Fitness & Wellness brings a refreshing wellness experience to your staff!
Thinking of doing something creative and meaningful for your team? Book today and choose from a variety of wellness packages designed to enhance relaxation and boost morale.
We offer three all-inclusive wellness packages:
Each package includes a unique mix of wellness options such as:
Perfect for departments, staff events, or team appreciation days.
Book now and treat your team to the gift of wellness!
Book now by contacting:
BDoak@ttu.edu or johanna.valencia@ttu.edu