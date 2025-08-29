TTU Fitness & Wellness brings a refreshing wellness experience to your staff!

Thinking of doing something creative and meaningful for your team? Book today and choose from a variety of wellness packages designed to enhance relaxation and boost morale.

We offer three all-inclusive wellness packages:

Wellness Experience Package

Color Me Calm Package

Relax & Soothe Package

Each package includes a unique mix of wellness options such as:

Licensed massage therapists offering chair massage

Red light therapy

Relaxation painting, and more!

Perfect for departments, staff events, or team appreciation days.

Book now and treat your team to the gift of wellness!

Book now by contacting:

BDoak@ttu.edu or johanna.valencia@ttu.edu