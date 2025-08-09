The Tech College Republicans will be hosting our first meeting and social of the semester in MCOM Room 155. This event will serve as an introduction to our organization, leadership team, and planned activities for the upcoming semester. Students will have the opportunity to learn about ways to get involved in campus political engagement, leadership development, volunteer opportunities, and community service projects. The event is open to all Texas Tech students regardless of political background, and is designed to foster conversation, build connections, and encourage participation in student life.

Tech College Republicans is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. Posted:

9/3/2025



Originator:

Phillip Penny



Email:

Phillip.Penny@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A



Event Information

Time: 7:00 PM - 8:00 PM

Event Date: 9/8/2025



Location:

mcom 155



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Arts & Entertainment

Student Organization

