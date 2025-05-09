The Division of Enrollment Management IT team is hiring an IT Student Assistant for the Fall 2025 semester! This part-time, on-campus position is a great opportunity to gain real-world IT experience while supporting systems that serve Texas Tech students every day. What you’ll do: Provide Tier 1 technical support

Build and test reports, dashboards, portals, and webforms

Assist with Salesforce CRM user management and automation tools

Work with a supportive IT team on meaningful projects Apply by October 1, 2025



Click Here to Apply Posted:

9/5/2025



Originator:

Carlos Favela



Email:

carlos.favela@ttu.edu



Department:

Enrollment Management





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

