IT Student Assistant for Enrollment Management

The Division of Enrollment Management IT team is hiring an IT Student Assistant for the Fall 2025 semester! This part-time, on-campus position is a great opportunity to gain real-world IT experience while supporting systems that serve Texas Tech students every day.

What you’ll do:

  • Provide Tier 1 technical support

  • Build and test reports, dashboards, portals, and webforms

  • Assist with Salesforce CRM user management and automation tools

  • Work with a supportive IT team on meaningful projects

Apply by October 1, 2025

Click Here to Apply
Posted:
9/5/2025

Originator:
Carlos Favela

Email:
carlos.favela@ttu.edu

Department:
Enrollment Management


