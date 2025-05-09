The Division of Enrollment Management IT team is hiring an IT Student Assistant for the Fall 2025 semester! This part-time, on-campus position is a great opportunity to gain real-world IT experience while supporting systems that serve Texas Tech students every day.
What you’ll do:
-
Provide Tier 1 technical support
-
Build and test reports, dashboards, portals, and webforms
-
Assist with Salesforce CRM user management and automation tools
-
Work with a supportive IT team on meaningful projects
Apply by October 1, 2025
Click Here to Apply