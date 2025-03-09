TTU HomeTechAnnounce

HackWesTX 2025 — West Texas’ Largest Hackathon!

Join HackWesTX 2025 – 6th Edition!

Get ready for the largest hackathon in West Texas, happening September 13th & 14th!
Build amazing projects, connect with mentors, meet recruiters, and compete for awesome prizes.

Why join?
• Mentors ready to guide you
• Companies recruiting at the event
• Opportunities to boost your résumé
• Free food, swag, and prizes

Location: Texas Tech University
Registrations are open now!

https://hackwestx.com/2025/Apply


The Developer Student Club is a registered student organization at Texas Tech. 
Posted:
9/3/2025

Originator:
Jose Arthur Morais

Email:
jclaudin@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


