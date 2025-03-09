Join HackWesTX 2025 – 6th Edition!



Get ready for the largest hackathon in West Texas, happening September 13th & 14th!

Build amazing projects, connect with mentors, meet recruiters, and compete for awesome prizes.



Why join?

• Mentors ready to guide you

• Companies recruiting at the event

• Opportunities to boost your résumé

• Free food, swag, and prizes



Location: Texas Tech University

Registrations are open now!



https://hackwestx.com/2025/Apply





