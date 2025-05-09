Beginning in March 2025, Information Technology started a project to upgrade 986 network switches in 95 campus locations. We are pleased to report that this project is complete, and users in these locations should now experience a more robust and reliable network. Thank you for your assistance in helping us complete this project ahead of schedule!

Please note that only the switches in the above locations have been upgraded. Any planned upgrades to additional locations will be announced at a later date. For any questions or concerns, please contact IT Help Central at www.askIT.ttu.edu . You may also reach us by phone at (806) 742-4357 (HELP) or via email at ithelpcentral@ttu.edu

Posted:

9/5/2025



Originator:

IT Help Central



Email:

ithelpcentral@ttu.edu



Department:

IT Help Central





Categories

IT Announcements

Departmental

