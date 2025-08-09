Help Student Activities Board by donating hygiene products to be made into care packages for the homeless population at Grace Campus! We will be collecting hygiene products all through the month of September. Such products include: Shampoo, Conditioner, Body Wash, Toothpaste, Tooth brushes, Soap, Deodorant, Shaving Supplies, Feminine Products, Wet wipes, Hand Sanitizer, etc. You can donate these items in either bin located at the Main Information desk or the East Information desk of the Student Union Building.

Student Activities Board is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. Posted:

9/8/2025



Originator:

Mary Skiba



Email:

marskiba@ttu.edu



Department:

N/A





Categories

Student Organization

