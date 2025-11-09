



Rape Aggression Defense (R.A.D.) is an internationally recognized program for self-defense. R.A.D. includes men's and women's sessions that last two days, including a lecture and technique session that build off one another. You must attend both sessions to complete the program. The courses are led by certified instructors through R.A.D. Systems.





Men's Lecture: Friday, September 26th from 4:30-8:30 PM

Men's Activity: Saturday, September 27th from 9:30 AM - 2:30 PM





Women's Lecture: Thursday, October 2nd from 4:30-8:30 PM

Women's Activity: Saturday, October 4th from 9:30-2:30 PM





To register for the scheduled sessions, please visit this link: https://www.depts.ttu.edu/rise/rad.php





Please note that you must attend both the lecture and activity sessions of this course; failure to attend the sessions in their entirety without a 24-hour notice will result in a $10 charge. Completing the following form does not guarantee a spot. Confirmation will be given via email after completion of the sign-up form.





We do our best to maintain scheduled training days. However, due to our instructors' busy schedules, we require a minimum number of participants per session. If that minimum is not met, we reserve the right to cancel the session. In the event your session is cancelled, you will receive first priority for the next available session.



