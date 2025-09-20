Mark your calendars for Saturday, September 20th, and plan to come celebrate the end of the Summer with the Plant and Soil Science Greenhouse and Horticultural Gardens at our 2025 Fall Field Day and Plant Sale! Come see the gardens, ask us your burning Horticultural questions, vote for your favorite plants, and take something home for your home and garden! We'll also have a mix of annuals, perennials, succulents, house plants, tropical plants, and whatever else we can round up here at the greenhouse available for sale, while supplies last. It looks like we're going to get a beautiful Saturday morning, and we hope to see you here at the TTU Greenhouse and Horticultural Gardens from 9:00am - 12:00pm!

Posted:

9/12/2025



Originator:

Vikram Baliga



Email:

vikram.baliga@ttu.edu



Department:

Plant and Soil Science



Event Information

Time: 9:00 AM - 12:00 PM

Event Date: 9/20/2025



Location:

TTU Horticultural Gardens, 3340 Main Street



