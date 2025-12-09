|
The Psi Delta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honors Society, will be holding an informational meeting this Friday, September 12th at 4:00 p.m., in the English Department Student Lounge, (HUMA 200), and via Zoom, Meeting ID: 970 5927 7026.
Come learn about the thousands of dollars available in scholarships, internship opportunities, the annual convention (with BIG-name authors!), publishing opportunities, local chapter events, and other benefits of membership.
You can learn more about Sigma Tau Delta at: https://english.org/
Questions? Contact faculty advisor Dr. Deena Varner: devarner@ttu.edu
Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
