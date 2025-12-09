TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Info Session for Sigma Tau Delta, International English Honor Society
The Psi Delta chapter of Sigma Tau Delta, the International English Honors Society, will be holding an informational meeting this Friday, September 12th at 4:00 p.m., in the English Department Student Lounge, (HUMA 200), and via Zoom, Meeting ID: 970 5927 7026. 

Come learn about the thousands of dollars available in scholarships, internship opportunities, the annual convention (with BIG-name authors!), publishing opportunities, local chapter events, and other benefits of membership. 

You can learn more about Sigma Tau Delta at: https://english.org/ 

Questions? Contact faculty advisor Dr. Deena Varner: devarner@ttu.edu 

Sigma Tau Delta is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
 
9/11/2025

Baylie Jett Mills

Baylie.Jett-Mills@ttu.edu

N/A

Time: 4:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 9/12/2025

HUMA 200 and Zoom (Meeting ID: 970 5927 7026)

