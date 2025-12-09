Love wine? Ready to finally understand what's in your glass? Join us this October for the Wine & Spirits Education Trust (WSET®) Level 1 Award in Wines course here on campus for a fun, hands-on class perfect for faculty, staff, and wine lovers alike! You’ll learn how to taste and describe wine, explore major styles, and make simple food + wine pairings (yes, even with fast food).

Location: Skyviews Conference Room, Rm: 602

Class Dates: Monday, October 6 & 13 from 6:00 – 9:00 PM

Test: Monday, October 20 at 6:00 PM

Instructor: Madison White, Certified Sommelier, and WSET® Level 3

Fee: $295 (includes all tastings, study materials, exam, and globally-recognized digital certification & badge)

Need a different exam date or accommodation? We've got you covered. Contact us at texaswine@ttu.edu.

Space is limited, register here: Wine & Spirit Education Trust (WSET®) Courses to reserve your seat!

Cheers!

Texas Wine Marketing Research Institute