The Student Enrichment Center, located at 2533 15th Street, provides Texas Tech faculty, staff, and students with a dedicated venue for meetings, workshops, and small- to mid-sized events. The facility is designed to accommodate a range of academic and professional activities, offering a flexible setting that supports collaboration, discussion, and engagement.

Reservations are available throughout the year, and the space can be adapted to fit the needs of student organizations, departmental functions, and campus initiatives. Whether you are coordinating a formal presentation, leading a training, or planning a group meeting, the Student Enrichment Center provides an accessible and functional location.

