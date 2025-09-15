TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Leader & Culture Development September Webinar Series

Link to sign up:
https://www.texastech.edu/offices/leader-culture-development/training-schedule.php

Sept 3: The Power of Authentic Leadership
Sept 9: BRAVING Trust: Building Foundations for Strong Relationships
Sept 10: Radical Candor: Feedback that Builds
Sept 16: Cultures of Growth: The Growth Mindset Leader
Sept 18: Leading with Empathy & Boundaries
Sept 23: The Art of Delegation: Empower Your Team
Sept 24: Building Psychological Safety on Your Team
Sept 30: Leading Through Change with Resilience 
  
Please sign up even if you are unable to participate live, so that a recording can be sent to you.

Thank you!
LCD Team
