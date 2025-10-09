Work Study Eligible Students Needed – Marketing & IT The NWT SBDC State Office is looking for Work Study eligible student assistants in Marketing and IT. To apply: Marketing – Job ID:6052

IT – Job ID: 6053 Apply at: www.rrsec.ttu.edu Posted:

9/10/2025



Originator:

Raquel aguirre Aguirre



Email:

Raquel.Aguirre@ttu.edu



Department:

Northwest Texas SBDC Region





