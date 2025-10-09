TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

Work Study Eligible Students Needed – Marketing & IT

The NWT SBDC State Office is looking for Work Study eligible student assistants in Marketing and IT

To apply:

  • Marketing – Job ID:6052

  • IT – Job ID: 6053

Apply at: www.rrsec.ttu.edu
Posted:
9/10/2025

Originator:
Raquel aguirre Aguirre

Email:
Raquel.Aguirre@ttu.edu

Department:
Northwest Texas SBDC Region


