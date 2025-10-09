Work Study Eligible Students Needed – Marketing & IT
The NWT SBDC State Office is looking for Work Study eligible student assistants in Marketing and IT.
To apply:
Marketing – Job ID:6052
IT – Job ID: 6053
Apply at: www.rrsec.ttu.edu
