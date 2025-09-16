Texas Tech + Dole Day! Get ready for a fun and refreshing break on Wednesday, Sept 17 at the Student Union Building (across from the police station). Starting at 11:00 am you can grab tasty treats and join the fun while supplies last!

What’s Happening:

Blend the Best : Hop on the Dole Smoothie Bike and power your own smoothie featuring fresh Dole Chef-Ready Cuts.

Dole Whip : Cool down with this fruity, melt-in-your-mouth frozen favorite.

While Supplies Last !

Pedal. Blend. Sip. Enjoy.



Bring your friends and do not miss your chance to experience one of the most fun food events of the semester!

Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu



All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.



Feed Your Inner Red Raider!

hospitality.ttu.edu

hospitality@ttu.edu