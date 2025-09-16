TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Texas Tech + Dole Day!

Texas Tech + Dole Day! Get ready for a fun and refreshing break on Wednesday, Sept 17 at the Student Union Building (across from the police station). Starting at 11:00 am you can grab tasty treats and join the fun while supplies last!

What’s Happening:

  • Blend the Best: Hop on the Dole Smoothie Bike and power your own smoothie featuring fresh Dole Chef-Ready Cuts.
  • Dole Whip: Cool down with this fruity, melt-in-your-mouth frozen favorite.
  • While Supplies Last!

Pedal. Blend. Sip. Enjoy.

Bring your friends and do not miss your chance to experience one of the most fun food events of the semester!

#WreckEm #TexasTechEats #DoleDay

Questions? Reach out anytime at hospitality@ttu.edu
 
All Hospitality Services locations accept Dining Plans, checks, and credit cards. For more info about Hospitality Services and campus dining, check out hospitality.ttu.edu or call (806) 742-1360.
 
Feed Your Inner Red Raider!
hospitality.ttu.edu
hospitality@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/16/2025

Originator:
Alan Cushman

Email:
alan.cushman@ttu.edu

Department:
Hospitality Services


