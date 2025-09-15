We're excited to announce that we are now accepting applications for the Community Advisor position for the 2026-2027 academic year!
- Compensation: housing/meal plan scholarship & $200 monthly stipend
- Build community, develop professional skills, & support students
- GPA requirements: 2.25 semester & 2.5 cumulative
- Must have lived on campus for at least 2 semesters before August 2026 (current first-year students are eligible)
Apply here by October 3rd with your resume, cover letter, and a list of 3 professional references.
Attend one of these info sessions to learn more!
- Sept. 15th | 10 AM to 11 AM | Honors Classroom
- Sept. 19th | 4 PM to 5 PM | Talkington MPR
- Sept. 23rd | 7 PM to 8 PM | Chitwood/Weymouth Classroom
- Oct. 1st | 2 PM to 3 PM | Join this virtual meeting here!