Interested in Becoming a Community Advisor?

We're excited to announce that we are now accepting applications for the Community Advisor position for the 2026-2027 academic year!


  • Compensation: housing/meal plan scholarship & $200 monthly stipend
  • Build community, develop professional skills, & support students
  • GPA requirements: 2.25 semester & 2.5 cumulative
  • Must have lived on campus for at least 2 semesters before August 2026 (current first-year students are eligible)


Apply here by October 3rd with your resume, cover letter, and a list of 3 professional references.


Attend one of these info sessions to learn more!


  • Sept. 15th | 10 AM to 11 AM | Honors Classroom 
  • Sept. 19th | 4 PM to 5 PM | Talkington MPR
  • Sept. 23rd | 7 PM to 8 PM | Chitwood/Weymouth Classroom 
  • Oct. 1st | 2 PM to 3 PM | Join this virtual meeting here!

For questions, please contact housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/15/2025

Originator:
Grady Rogers

Email:
gradroge@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


Categories