FMI Public Speaker Series — September 17

Trump’s Tariffs

Wrong on the Law, Wrong on the Facts, and Wrong on the Theory





The Free Market Institute (FMI) welcomes Richard Epstein to Texas Tech University to present a public lecture on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The lecture will take place in the Student Union Building (SUB) (15th Street and Akron Avenue), from 5:30 – 6:30 PM.

The Trump administration's tariff policy runs counter to more than 200 years of economic theory. The method in which they've been implemented runs counter to established legal reasoning. The administration states "facts" about the tariffs that are mutually contradictory, such as claiming that the tariffs will raise significant tax revenue and protect American businesses. Come hear the noted law and economics scholar Richard Epstein's lecture at Texas Tech University to learn more.

The event is free and open to the TTU community and the general public.

For more information about this program and other upcoming events, visit www.events.fmi.ttu.edu or contact the Free Market Institute at free.market@ttu.edu or (806) 742-7138.