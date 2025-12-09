Show your department pride in style! The PSS Graduate Student Council is excited to launch this year’s exclusive departmental apparel sale. Choose from a fresh collection including 3 styles of casual half-sleeve T-shirts, full-sleeve tees, polos, windbreakers, hats, and caps — all featuring our signature logos in both printed and embroidered designs. Whether you're looking for comfort, style, or school spirit, we've got you covered.

Don’t miss your chance to grab limited-edition gear and support the grad council at the same time!





pssgraduatestudentcouncil@groups.ttu.edu to enquire/place an order. Follow our Contactto enquire/place an order. Follow our Instagram page for more updates.





