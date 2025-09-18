Youth Protection & Compliance

Will you be hosting a camp/program that will have minors on the Texas Tech campus? Program Operators must ensure that all designated individuals interacting with minors are properly trained to recognize and prevent sexual abuse and child molestation, in compliance with:

The Texas Safe Camps Act (Texas Education Code §51.976) – Requires employees of camps/programs to be trained on recognizing and preventing sexual abuse and child molestation.

Establishes clear guidelines to ensure the health, wellness, safety, and security of minors while participating in youth programs on the University campus. Texas Tech University Operating Policy 40.09 – Outlines training and reporting requirements for hosting a camp/program on campus.

Additionally, Texas Tech University adheres to:

The Campus Carry Act (Texas Government Code §411.2031) – Establishes exclusionary zones where concealed handguns are prohibited at locations where camps/programs for minors are conducted.

Camp Registration & Support

All camps and programs must be registered with the university. More information on compliance, registration, and policies can be found at:

Texas Tech Youth Protection Program

For questions about compliance, policies, or youth protection, please contact:

Camille Frost-Crews, Youth Protection Officer – minorsoncampus@ttu.edu

Thank you for helping Texas Tech provide a safe and positive experience for all minors on campus!