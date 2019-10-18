Email Gabriella.perez@ttu.edu if interested! Few spots remaining! Balanced Body Reformer Pilates Certification (Fall 2025): Includes Movement Principles, Pilates Essentials (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates & fundamentals), and Reformer 1 & 2. Retail value: $2,500–$5,000 Our cost: $675 with payment plan options This deal is exclusive—you won’t find this rate anywhere else through Balanced Body.

Through this program, you will earn: Movement Principles Certification (via a few online courses, which also gives you enough CEUs to renew your AFAA certification)

Pilates Essentials Certification (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates and fundamentals)

Reformer 1 & Reformer 2 Certifications You will need to commit to these dates: Pilates Essentials September 20 & 21

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM Reformer 1 September 27 & 28

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Reformer 2 October 18 & 19

8:00 AM – 5:00 PM Training starts this weekend. You will not find this deal anywhere else! Payment plans are available. Posted:

