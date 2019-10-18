TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
Reformer Pilates Certification – Fall 2025
Email Gabriella.perez@ttu.edu if interested! Few spots remaining!
  • Balanced Body Reformer Pilates Certification (Fall 2025): Includes Movement Principles, Pilates Essentials (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates & fundamentals), and Reformer 1 & 2.
    • Retail value: $2,500–$5,000
    • Our cost: $675 with payment plan options
    • This deal is exclusive—you won’t find this rate anywhere else through Balanced Body.
Through this program, you will earn:
  • Movement Principles Certification (via a few online courses, which also gives you enough CEUs to renew your AFAA certification)
  • Pilates Essentials Certification (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates and fundamentals)
  • Reformer 1 & Reformer 2 Certifications
You will need to commit to these dates:
Pilates Essentials
  • September 20 & 21 
  • 9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Reformer 1
  • September 27 & 28
  • 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Reformer 2
  • October 18 & 19
  • 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Training starts this weekend. You will not find this deal anywhere else! Payment plans are available. 
Posted:
9/16/2025

Originator:
Gabriella Perez

Email:
Gabriella.Perez@ttu.edu

Department:
University Recreation Student Fees


Categories