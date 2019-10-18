Through this program, you will earn:
-
Movement Principles Certification (via a few online courses, which also gives you enough CEUs to renew your AFAA certification)
-
Pilates Essentials Certification (qualifies you to teach Mat Pilates and fundamentals)
-
Reformer 1 & Reformer 2 Certifications
You will need to commit to these dates:
Pilates Essentials
-
September 20 & 21
-
9:00 AM – 1:00 PM
Reformer 1
-
September 27 & 28
-
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Reformer 2
-
October 18 & 19
-
8:00 AM – 5:00 PM
Training starts this weekend. You will not find this deal anywhere else! Payment plans are available.