Plant and Soil Science- APPAREL SALE
Show your department pride in style! The PSS Graduate Student Council is excited to launch this year’s exclusive departmental apparel sale. Choose from a fresh collection including 3 styles of casual half-sleeve T-shirts, full-sleeve tees, polos, windbreakers, hats, and caps—all featuring our signature logos in both printed and embroidered designs. Whether you're looking for comfort, style, or school spirit, we've got you covered. 

 
Don’t miss your chance to grab limited-edition gear and support the grad council at the same time! The deadline to order with payment is 09/26/2025

Contact pssgraduatestudentcouncil@groups.ttu.edu to inquire/place an order. Follow our Instagram page for more updates. 

The PSS Graduate Student Council is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University.
Posted:
9/17/2025

Originator:
Chakri Voruganti

Email:
cvorugan@ttu.edu

Department:
N/A


