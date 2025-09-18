TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
McClurg Archives Internship at the Southwest Collection
Want work experience in an archive? With the generous support of the McClurg family, the Southwest Collection is hiring a student assistant to organize, describe, and re-house manuscript collections to prepare them for research use. By learning archival standards and working directly with historic materials, the student assistant will gain valuable experience to prepare for a career in the humanities. Interested students should see more details and apply for Position 11 at https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/about/employment/.
Posted:
9/18/2025

Originator:
Georgeanna Gaines

Email:
geogaine@ttu.edu

Department:
Library


Categories