Position 11 at Want work experience in an archive? With the generous support of the McClurg family, the Southwest Collection is hiring a student assistant to organize, describe, and re-house manuscript collections to prepare them for research use. By learning archival standards and working directly with historic materials, the student assistant will gain valuable experience to prepare for a career in the humanities. Interested students should see more details and apply forat https://www.depts.ttu.edu/library/about/employment/ Posted:

9/18/2025



Originator:

Georgeanna Gaines



Email:

geogaine@ttu.edu



Department:

Library





Categories

Student Employment/Career Opportunities

