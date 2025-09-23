TTU HomeTechAnnounce

TechAnnounce
Printer friendly format
TECH FRENCH CLUB

Come hang out with the French Club! Join us for good vibes, French culture, and great company. Don’t miss it — Monday, Sept 22nd at Urbanovsky Park Gazebo 2!

Tech French Club is a registered student organization at Texas Tech University. 
Posted:
9/18/2025

Originator:
Adams Mohammed

Email:
adamoham@ttu.edu

Department:
CMLL

Event Information
Time: 5:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Event Date: 9/23/2025

Location:
URBANOVSKI PARK GAZEBO 2

Categories