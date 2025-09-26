TTU HomeTechAnnounce

There's Still Time to Apply to be a Community Advisor!

We're still accepting applications for the Community Advisor position for the 2026-2027 academic year!


  • Compensation: housing/meal plan scholarship & $200 monthly stipend
  • Build community, develop professional skills, & support students
  • GPA requirements: 2.25 semester & 2.5 cumulative
  • Must have lived on campus for at least 2 semesters before August 2026 (current first-year students are eligible)


Apply here by October 3rd with your resume, cover letter, and a list of 3 professional references.


Attend this information session to learn more!



For questions, please contact housing.rl.jobs@ttu.edu
Posted:
9/26/2025

Originator:
Grady Rogers

Email:
gradroge@ttu.edu

Department:
University Student Housing


