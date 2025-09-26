We're still accepting applications for the Community Advisor position for the 2026-2027 academic year!





Compensation: housing/meal plan scholarship & $200 monthly stipend

Build community, develop professional skills, & support students

GPA requirements: 2.25 semester & 2.5 cumulative

Must have lived on campus for at least 2 semesters before August 2026 (current first-year students are eligible)





Apply here by October 3rd with your resume, cover letter, and a list of 3 professional references.





Attend this information session to learn more!





Join this virtual meeting here! Oct. 1st | 2 PM to 3 PM |



