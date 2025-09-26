Beginning Oct. 2, 2025, TechAnnounce will require your eRaider login for all users. Because TechAnnounce provides internal announcements intended for the Texas Tech community, this change will help ensure messages reach the appropriate campus audiences.





What You’ll Need to Do





When the update goes live on Oct. 2, 2025, simply visit the TechAnnounce page and log in with your eRaider username and password. If you are already signed in to another eRaider service (such as Raiderlink), you may be recognized automatically and can access announcements without an additional login.





This change will be effective October 2, 2025.