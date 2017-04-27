It's an exciting time for academic advisors! It's also an exciting time for Star Wars fans! You probably never thought those worlds would ever collide, but in this super nerdy presentation they will! Drake, Jordan, and Miller's “Academic Advising Approaches” was a recent big-ticket blockbuster and something every advisor should experience. We’ll draw from that Galaxy Far, Far Away to relate scenes, characters, and concepts from the epic saga to the advising theories presented in the text. Make the jump to light speed in your advising practice, trust your feelings, and join the dork side! Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu
Register at: events.tlpd.ttu.edu