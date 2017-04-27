TTU HomeTechAnnounce

Advisors' Forum:All I Really Need to Know about Advising Theory

It's an exciting time for academic advisors! It's also an exciting time for Star Wars fans! You probably never thought those worlds would ever collide, but in this super nerdy presentation they will! Drake, Jordan, and Miller's “Academic Advising Approaches” was a recent big-ticket blockbuster and something every advisor should experience. We’ll draw from that Galaxy Far, Far Away to relate scenes, characters, and concepts from the epic saga to the advising theories presented in the text. Make the jump to light speed in your advising practice, trust your feelings, and join the dork side! Register online at events.tlpd.ttu.edu

4/20/2017

Esther Saldivar

esther.saldivar@ttu.edu

Teaching Learning and Prof Dev Ctr

Time: 3:30 PM - 5:00 PM
Event Date: 4/27/2017

TLPDC Room 153

