Mark your calendars for January 28th, when the Humanities Center presents a movie marathon in conjunction with our 2016-2017 theme, FUTURES. Starting at noon at the Alamo Drafthouse, five films will be shown. The single admission price of $15 gets you in for the whole day (and well into the evening!). It’s a mystery marathon, as the five films will not be announced until “day of.” Possibilities include Back to the Future, The Handmaid’s Tale, Minority Report, Star Wars, 12 Monkeys, Vanilla Sky, Doctor Who, and many more. Indulge!





1/20/2017



Justin Hughes



justin.hughes@ttu.edu



Humanities Center



Time: 12:45 PM - 11:00 PM

Event Date: 1/28/2017



Alamo Drafthouse



