The session is designed for anyone who is involved in the recruiting and hiring process. It will cover things such as:

How to define recruitment needs

Acknowledging proper documentation, to include creation of a customized candidate matrix

Establishing timelines to meet the departments needs

Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:30pm - 5:00pm, Doak Conference Center, Room 156

This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.

http://rod.sumtotalsystems.com/ttu/learner/home/index?FromLogin=1

If you have any questions, please contact Human Resources, Talent Development hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu