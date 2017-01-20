The session is designed for anyone who is involved in the recruiting and hiring process. It will cover things such as:
- How to define recruitment needs
- Acknowledging proper documentation, to include creation of a customized candidate matrix
- Establishing timelines to meet the departments needs
- Employment laws and TTU policies/procedures
Wednesday, January 25, 2017 1:30pm - 5:00pm, Doak Conference Center, Room 156
This session is available for sign-up now in SumTotal.
If you have any questions, please contact Human Resources, Talent Development hrs.recruiting@ttu.edu