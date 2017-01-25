When you consent to receive your W-2 electronically, you will be able to access and print your 2016 W-2 online starting January 25, 2017 rather than waiting for U. S. Postal Service mail delivery. Online access is a safe, secure, and efficient delivery method.



Once you have logged into Raiderlink/WebRaider:

Select Payroll & Tax tab

Select Electronic W-2 Consent from Annual Tax Information section

Check Consent to receive W-2 electronically

Click on Submit



You will notice a confirmation at the top of your screen verifying that Electronic W-2 Consent was submitted successfully. You will receive an email notification once the W-2s are available to be accessed for the year.



If you consent to receive your W-2 electronically, you will not receive a paper copy. The deadline to update your electronic consent is January 22, 2017.



2016 Form W-2 Availability:

• Distributed electronically on 1/25/2017

• Mailed 1/30/2017 and 1/31/2017

• Questions can be directed to webmaster.payroll@ttu.edu

