There is an interdisciplinary (Physical Plant, Biological Sciences and Natural Resources Management) research project to better understand the population dynamics, habitat selection and population genetics of pigeons on campus. Between the months of November and August, pigeons will be captured in live traps, fitted with an individually marked ankle bracelet and released unharmed. Trapping sites will be conspicuously marked with a sign notifying of the research. Please do not tamper with the live traps because this could negatively impact the pigeons and possibly alter the results of the investigation. If you have any question or concerns, please contact

richard

stevens

.