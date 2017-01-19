Open to all TTU students, MUHL 1308—Music of Spain will fulfill your Creative Arts Core Curriculum requirement while providing you with a life-changing experience! Musicians are welcome, but no prior musical experience or prerequisite is required. This course will explore the diverse styles of Spanish music from the Middle Ages through the twentieth century.

Attend concerts in the gardens of the Real Alcazar (Royal Palace) in Seville, visit the Alhambra, a World Heritage site, experience flamenco music in the gypsy caves above Granada, and hear music in exotic venues in Seville. Experience amazing ancient historical sites, and go on location to see the inspirations for great works of music.





Summer I May 18 - June 29, 2017

Summer II June 27 - August 8, 2017

Applications are now open! Apply as early as possible, as these courses have filled in past years!

Click here if you are an Engineering Student planning to study in Seville this summer:

Engineering Study Abroad application link

Click here to begin application (for all other students)

For more information contact: Dr. Eric Fried eric.fried@ttu.edu