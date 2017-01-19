The Student Counseling Center is inviting Graduate students to join a weekly Understanding Self and Others (USO) Group. This group provides a safe space for students pursuing graduate degrees to explore interpersonal and intrapersonal dynamics and concerns. The group provides a free and confidential space to receive multiple perspectives, feedback, and support from other graduate students. Group members are encouraged to explore new ways of relating to others and to further develop self-esteem, self-awareness, and relational skills. The group will meet on Wednesdays from 2-3:20 at the Student Counseling Center. Before members can join the group, they must meet with the group leaders for a group screening. For additional information or to schedule a group screening, please contact Jane Westmoreland (jane.westmoreland@ttu.edu or 806-742-3674) or Renita Sengupta (renita.sengupta@ttu.edu).

Posted:

1/19/2017



Originator:

Jane Westmoreland



Email:

jane.westmoreland@ttu.edu



Department:

Student Counseling Center





