LaTeX is an important document standard for a variety of disciplines at Texas Tech. LaTeX has features that make it unique from other document software (MS Word), that allow for greater flexibility. However, as a result of these features, the software may be less intuitive for first time users. This seminar will cover basic installation and navigation of the software, as well as an introduction to the markup language of LaTeX.

To register, click here

For more information, contact ian.barba@ttu.edu Posted:

2/20/2017



Originator:

Julie Barnett



Email:

julie.barnett@ttu.edu



Department:

Library



Event Information

Time: 6:00 PM - 7:00 PM

Event Date: 2/20/2017



Location:

Library Instruction Lab 150



Export to MS Outlook

Categories

Academic

Departmental