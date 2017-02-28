|
Part of the TTU Worldwide eLearning "Steps to Online Accessibility" Series. This lecture will go over the federal guidelines instructors need to know to keep their courses accessible. Instructors will leave with a check list of items to implement into their courses and learn about the resources at Worldwide eLearning.
|Posted:
2/16/2017
Originator:
Timothy Howard
Email:
timothy.howard@ttu.edu
Department:
Finance and Administration
Event Information
Time: 3:00 PM - 4:30 PM
Event Date: 2/28/2017
Location:
Webinar via Blackboard Collabarate Ultra
