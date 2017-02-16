



Please enjoy the inaugural issue of the TTU Ethics Center Journal.



Thank you to the Carnegie Council for Ethics in International Affairs Global Ethics Day panelists, 1st Annual Ethics Faculty Symposium participants, students, and faculty for their support of this initiative. The TTU Ethics Center appreciates the collaboration of students, faculty, staff, and administration that assisted in development of the Journal.



TTU Ethics Center Team and Project Partners



To access the TTU Ethics Center Journal go to:



1. Click on CURRENT (in red banner)

2. Click on TABLE OF CONTENTS (left side of page)

3. Select View or download the full issue PDF Link (right side of page)

4. Click on DOWNLOAD THIS PDF FILE (bottom of page)

5. Open or Save to Your Desktop



