SERVE, LEARN, AND BREAK AWAY FROM THE EXPECTED!

CALUE is committed to supporting and increasing undergraduate participation in active learning and community engagement at Texas Tech University.

CALUE Service Breaks Week-long service trips for students,faculty, and staff held during winter, spring, and summer campus breaks. Service Breaks allow TTU students to work together to assist communities across the United States and internationally through service and engagement activities. By engaging in hands-on, experiential service, students understand the impact they can have on communities and develop a commitment to life-long active citizenship.

Raiders for Service A student organization that provides TTU students the opportunity to do direct service in the TTU and Lubbock community.

Service Learning "S" Courses Service learning links academic study and civic engagement through thoughtfully organized service as a means for students to learn in practice what they are learning in theory in the classroom.



is committed to supporting and increasing undergraduate participation in active learning and community engagement at Texas Tech University. Register with CALUE to learn more about these service programs!

Posted:

7/12/2017



Originator:

Jacy Proctor



Email:

jacy.proctor@ttu.edu



Department:

CALUE





Categories

Academic

Student Organization

